Man accused of giving woman ride, then raping her

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man after an 18-year-old woman claimed he gave her a ride, then sexually assaulted her.
A Craighead County District Court judge found probable cause Monday to charge 21-year-old Vuong Manh Hung Nguyen of Jonesboro with rape.
The victim told police Nguyen gave her a ride home from a party around midnight Sunday.
The probable cause affidavit stated that on the ride home Nguyen pulled into a parking lot, and penetrated her.
The victim told police that she escaped the car, and ran for help.
When police arrived, she claimed Nguyen sexually assaulted her.
Police found the victim’s phone in Nguyen’s car, as well as the victim’s underwear in the parking lot.
During questioning, Nguyen denied any involvement with the victim, but later changed his story to include physical contact with the victim.
Judge Tommy Fowler set Nguyen’s bond at $150,000, and issued a No-contact order.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.