Man killed in fiery single-vehicle crash

DEXTER, Mo. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday when his car crashed into an embankment and caught fire.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Missouri Highway 114 just east of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Casey J. Perry, 38, of Dexter was westbound when his 2010 Kia Soul ran off the right side of the roadway.
The car struck an embankment and overturned before bursting into flames.
Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope pronounced Perry dead at the scene at 7:44 a.m.
According to the crash report, Perry was not wearing a seat belt.
