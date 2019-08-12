Memphis Grizzlies tip off 2019-20 season in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will tip off their 2019-20 regular season on the road against the Miami Heat at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at AmericanAirlines Arena.
They will then host the Chicago Bulls in the their home opener at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at FedExForum.
The Grizzlies will also host their 18th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, January 20 at 4 p.m.
To purchase season tickets, call (901) 888-HOOP. Tickets for all single games will go on sale for a limited time starting Monday, August 12 at 3 p.m. and will conclude Wednesday, August 14 at midnight at grizzlies.com. The general on-sale for single game tickets will be announced at a later date.
