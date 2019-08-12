Prayers for the community as the school year gets underway

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Meet You On the Field prayer event has been going on for seven years; the event has followed the three people who died in the community in 2012.
Hannah Bunch has put on the event since she lost her friend in the Paragould School District.
“I just felt the Lord tell me that I just needed to start a community prayer,” she said.
Parents, kids, and faculty prayed for the upcoming school year Sunday evening. Packy Magel said his three kids urged him to pray.
“The scripture tells us the prayer of a righteous man unveils much, it makes a big difference,” he said. “My kids are getting ready to go back to school and I just think it makes a big difference to ask the Lord to be with them, to use them.”
He said prayer can be heard at any time.
“You can maybe legally separate church from the state but you can’t take the church out of the school system,” he said. “You might can legally take prayer from school, but you can always talk to the Lord no matter where you’re at.”
The school year for Paragould School District begins Tuesday, Aug. 13.
