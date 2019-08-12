Rules of the Road: Stopping for school buses

August 12, 2019

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools starting this week in Region 8, one local police department posted a reminder for approaching stopped school buses.

If on a two-lane road, vehicles in both directions must stop, according to a social media post by the Searcy Police Department.

That also goes for vehicles traveling in both directions on multi-laned paved roads.

On a divided highway with a 5’ unpaved space or with a raised median/physical barrier, vehicles behind the bus must stop. But vehicles traveling in the opposite direction must “proceed with caution.”

Searcy police also encourage drivers to a take a little extra time this week.

“There will be a lot of extra cars out during your drive, as well as buses, stopping to pick students up,” the post stated.

