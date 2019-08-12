3 tips to help your child succeed with homework this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2017 in-depth study from the “Journal of Research in Personality” showed that homework can help children become more conscientious, dedicated and diligent in their long-term goals in life and in school.
However, to many students, homework can often seem like a chore. As the summer winds down, many parents and guardians are left scrambling hoping to reinstate the rules and guidelines they set during the school year and wondering how they can empower kids to give homework the time it deserves.
Tip #1: Establish a “homework spot”
The Child Mind Institute and National Association of School Psychologists says that having a homework spot is a key first step in making sure homework gets done right.
“Children become too distracted by the things they keep in their bedroom and do better at a place removed from those distractions, like the dining room table."
Finding a place where kids can also be within reach if they have a question for the adult in the room is important oo, as they need to feel empowered to ask questions.
Tip #2: Create a homework schedule and time
Though sports practices and after-school activities may clog up the afternoon, research suggests that setting a specific time every day to begin homework is important for routine-building in early school stages.
" Some children need a break right after school to get some exercise and have a snack. Others need to start homework while they are still in a school mode."
The National Association of School Psychologists also suggests that homework is done before dinner time because the later it gets, the less homework time is available.
Tip #3: Manage electronic distractions
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggests that for homework success, electronics, especially in younger students, should be shut off during homework time. Establishing phone and computer breaks along with household rules is necessary for setting expectations about schoolwork as a priority.
