Trumann man pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) -A Poinsett County man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a kidnapping charge stemming from a 2018 shooting at a Trumann Walmart and the kidnapping of the victim’s ex-wife.
According to a news release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Circuit Court Judge Barbara Halsey sentenced 23-year-old Gabriel Urrabazo to 30 years in the Arkansas Dept. of Correction for first-degree murder and 10 years suspended imposition of sentence and 20 years for the kidnapping of his ex-wife.
According to Ellington, the terms will run concurrently.
Urrabazo went to the Trumann Walmart on April 23, 2018, and held the victim’s ex-wife wife at gunpoint.
The victim, Richard Highfill, tried to disarm Urrabazo as police began negotiating, but Urrabazo shot and killed him.
Urrabazo then held his ex-wife hostage and held police at bay in a standoff before releasing the woman and surrendering to police.
“This is the right thing to do,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tom Young said of the plea. “It was better than putting the victim’s family and his pre-teen daughter, who witnessed her father being killed, through the stress of going to trial.”
“I appreciate the hard work Tom Young putting this case together and getting ready for the trial we would have started next Monday,” Ellington said. “I also appreciate the hard work by the Trumann Police Department in their role in investigating this case.”
