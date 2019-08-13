Aggie Road to get new businesses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Efforts to connect Arkansas State University to downtown Jonesboro are in the works to happen.
Halsey Harpole Thrasher Real Estate has worked steadily with the City of Jonesboro to develop a connection from A-State and downtown.
Gary Harpole said it’s to get campus students closer to downtown and keeping them in the city limits.
“It’s just to create something new, something the student population can do without having to drive or without having to leave town,” Harpole said.
An abandoned property on 1918 Aggie Road is in the works to become an outdoor/indoor eating pavilion.
Entertainment and outdoor spaces are going to be added, as well. All on the stipulation of the rezoning area to take place.
The properties are considered residential, and for the changes to take place, the property must be deemed commercial.
Taylor Shannon lives in Jonesboro and said she’d like to see more interactive activities.
“Bringing in the new is going to bring in new students and that will give us more money and make our community well rounded,” Shannon said.
If the area is rezoned, construction will take place immediately.
