ArDOT condemns, closes portion of Randolph County road indefinitely

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas Highway Department announced a bridge will close indefinitely in Randolph County.
According to a Facebook post by Randolph County E911, ArDOT condemned and closed the Fourche River Bridge on Engleberg Road indefinitely.
The last accessible address is to the road is at Sparrow Road.
After that, access will come from Arkansas State Highway 115.
According to the post, the road is barricaded and travelers will not be able to pass through.
