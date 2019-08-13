Aug. 13: Region 8 heads back to school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 13.
News Headlines
It’s the first day of school for many kids throughout Region 8. That means a few more cars…and buses…on the road. A live look at your morning commute, coming up at 6.
Speaking of buses, if you meet one stopped on the road, do you know what to do? Check out these rules of the road to keep kids safe getting on and off school buses.
Dangerously high temperatures could affect your child’s first day at school. Here are some tips on how you and they can beat the heat.
Kids heading back to one Region 8 school kick off the new year with a new playground.
The sales tax collection for the city of Jonesboro, along with Craighead County, continues to climb at a steady rate.
A California Highway Patrol officer died following a shootout that left two others injured and the gunman dead.
Weather Headlines
Very warm, humid conditions out the door this morning.
Temperatures are near 80 with southwest winds at 5 to 10mph.
Dew points are sitting in the upper 70s.
A combination of the very hot temperatures and high humidity will produce dangerous heat index values during the late morning to early evening hours.
Highs today surge into the mid-90s with a heat index near 110.
