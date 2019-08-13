Corning school district ready for first day despite setback from storms

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm blew through Corning on May 29 and left the building without a roof and inches of rain on the floors of the high school.
Since then, staff worked vigorously to get ready for the first day of school on Tuesday.
When students flooded the halls, a waxed floor had finished drying over the weekend and new lights were in the classrooms.
Superintendent Kellee Smith said the work was done according to plan.
“It took everybody working together,” she said. “The contractors left on time and it took the teachers coming in and helping out. We had kids come up and pitch in and help.”
Students came to class before school was in session to help. They dusted classrooms and helped get the school ready for classes.
Custodians and teachers also pulled their weight in the efforts.Smith said one teacher was determined to get her classroom ready.
“We had one that we allowed to climb in the window so that she could get in because her room was one of the more heavily damaged,” she said.
Luckily, Smith can now focus on the school year’s curriculum and focus less on the building’s roof.
