Couple rescues child from hot car over weekend

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) -A baby is recovering in the hospital after a woman rescued the baby from a hot car.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KNWA, it happened over the weekend at a neighborhood market in Pea Ridge.
Police said customers busted out the windows to get to the child.
The child was unresponsive and was taken into the Walmart to cool down.
Karlee Spear and Ashlee Danley both a face endangering the welfare of a minor charge, however, police said there are no laws in Arkansas that specifically say leaving a child in a car is illegal.
However, leaving a child unattended without the air conditioner running or just leaving the car running itself presents a danger.
Michelle Holt and her husband, Nate, rescued the child over the weekend.
“I want people to be more aware of their surroundings,” Holt said. “I think that is some of the issues we have people want to mind their own business in most cases you should but if you’re walking through the parking lot just walk around if you see something that looks suspicious call it out and if you see a baby in a car I wouldn’t worry about a charge or anything, get the baby out.”
Holt herself could also be protected from any charges due to the state’s Good Samaritan laws.
Those laws protect people in good faith responding to emergency care or assistance at the scene from being held liable.
That’s as long as the actions were not willful misconduct or grossly negligent.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.