Couple thanks Agape House for saving their lives

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people don’t get a chance to fix their mistakes; however, Joey and Heather Henry said their second chance has opened their eyes.
“We made it right...in the end we turned it around,” Joey Henry said.
The two have been married for 13 years and have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
“We’ve had good times and we’ve had really really bad times," Heather Henry said.
They were both addicted to drugs and that ultimately lead to them losing their home and children.
In May 2018, Heather wanted to change her life around so went to the Agape House in Paragould. The Founder, Sunny Curtis, had a vision in 2005 to create a space to help men and women find freedom from addiction and that’s exactly what Heather wanted.
However, Curtis knew that it would be hard to help Heather if Joey didn’t get help either. Two months later, Joey also join the program and they both worked to change their lives.
“The change in them was like watching a miracle happen," Curtis said.
Curtis added a men’s and couples program because she saw a need. She said that both partners have to want to get clean in order to keep one away from relapsing.
Those who join the program stay there from four to eight months. During that time, they must remain sober and they take classes including how to improve their relationships with others. Agape also helps patients find a job. Curtis says God is the answer to it all.
“God is the only lasting solution," Curtis said.
The Henry’s are the first couple to successfully graduate from the program together.
The couple now give back by volunteering at the Agape House and they said if they can do it, there’s no reason no one else can do it.
“It’s hard to make that phone call, it’s hard to admit listen I have a problem and I really need help but it’s so worth it in the end," Heather said.
If you are interested or know someone who could benefit from the Agape House, every Wednesday there is a “Overcomers” meeting at 10 a.m. at 57 Lancaster Drive, Paragould, Arkansas 72451. You can also call the office at 870-586-0314.
