Crisis Stablization Unit finalizes parts before opening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County's Public Safety Committee agreed to pass an interlocal agreement for the new Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit.
The unit has already begun construction; however, this agreement will authorize 20 counties in Northeast Arkansas to provide operations and management.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the agreement allows some offenders to receive the true help they need.
“Once they are incarcerated for the first time, they are 70 percent more likely to re-offend,” Boyd said. “Our goal is to make sure that stops and they get that treatment.”
In 2018, the county transported 74 people to Little Rock and Texarkana for mental health evaluations, taking officers off the street and costing the county money.
The crisis unit will have 16 beds and they were constructed last week. Once properly diagnosed, patients will receive counseling to help stop them from re-offending.
