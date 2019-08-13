Ind. County deputies looking for suspect who walked away from community service

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Authorities in Independence County need your help searching for a man who walked away from his work detail.
According to a Facebook post by the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Rodney Dollison walked away from community service work around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dollison reportedly ran from the trash truck in the 300-block of WPA Road in the Newark/Cord area.
Anyone with information on Dollison’s whereabouts can contact the Independence County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 793-8838.
