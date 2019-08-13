Jonesboro, Craighead County sales tax continues to soar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The sales tax collection for the city of Jonesboro, along with Craighead County, continues to climb at a steady rate.
According to a report from our content partner Talk Business & Politics, Jonesboro collected $1.566 million in sales and use taxes in July, a 1.62-percent increase from July 2018.
For the year, Jonesboro collected $11.105 million, a 5.47-percent increase compared to the first seven months of 2018. It’s also a 4.78-percent, or about $506,673, increase from the projected budget amount for the time period.
Craighead County as a whole kept pace, but the collections slightly lagged as a whole, collecting $1.728 million in county sales and use taxes, around $1,300 less than compared to July 2018.
For the year, the county is up around 7-percent compared to the first seven months of 2018.
