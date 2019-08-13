Jonesboro police issues warning over counterfeit money

Jonesboro police wants to warn the public about the dangers of passing around or creating counterfeit money. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)
August 13, 2019 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 3:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police want to remind you to be on the lookout for any counterfeit bills that could be circulating.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, police have taken 18 reports of counterfeit money since July 1, 15 of them involving 29 different counterfeit $100 bills.

According to the post, the bills are passed all across town, from banks, stores, and citizens.

While a few are easily recognizable, police said some of the counterfeit bills aren't.

According to police, a person forging any fake money, security, postage or revenue stamp, or any other instrument can be charged with first-degree forgery, a Class B felony.

For any help needed in spotting counterfeit money, you can visit uscurrency.gov/denominations/100.

