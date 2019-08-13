Man charged with jury tampering after ordering messages be sent to juror

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man is in trouble after police say he threatened to harm a juror during a trial.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a juror received a text message during a murder trial on March 14 asking that they vote not guilty, which would cause a new trial for the accused.
The message was sent by a woman who told police James Banks instructed her to send it.
According to the affidavit, the woman who sent the message and the owner of the cell phone both told police Banks threatened physical bodily harm if the woman did not send the message.
During a second interview, Banks reportedly grabbed a notepad and wrote, “I, James Banks, did it.”
Judge Tommy Fowler charged Banks with jury tampering, a Class D felony, and he was given a $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.