Man cited after leaving dog in hot car during doctor’s visit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip to the doctor’s office ended with a Jonesboro man cited for animal cruelty after police say he left his dog in a hot car.
Officer Ruben Wren responded to a call of a dog locked in a vehicle outside Clopton Clinic, 300 Carson St., around 2 p.m. Monday.
When he arrived, Wren stated he found the dog standing at the open window, “panting very heavily and loudly.”
The outside temperature, according to the report, was 97F. The seats registered 112F, and a towel on the seat returned a reading of 109F.
The dog’s temperature, according to the initial incident report, measured 106F.
Wren went inside the clinic to speak with the vehicle’s owner, 73-year-old Larry Paul Garrison.
According to the report, Garrison gave the nurse permission to bring his dog inside.
“I then waited over an hour and a half to speak to [Garrison],” Wren stated.
When he finally made contact, Garrison reportedly told the officer he didn’t think he would be in the doctor’s office for “that long.”
Wren cited him with one count of cruelty to animals.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.