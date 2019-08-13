Man cited with throwing cat out of car window

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Police cited a Jonesboro man with animal cruelty after they say he threw a cat out of a car window onto Caraway Road.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, Officer Ruben Wren responded to a call near the intersection of Caraway and Wilkins.
The caller said she was standing on the sidewalk when she saw a car drive past and saw someone throw a cat out of the driver’s side window.
The woman ran out into the road to get the cat so it would not get run over.
She also noted the license plate number and called Jonesboro Animal Control.
The license plate number, according to the initial incident report, returned to 25-year-old Anton Jamal Brown.
Wren went to Brown’s home on Nelms Street and asked if he was driving his vehicle in the area at the time of the alleged incident.
Brown reportedly admitted he was.
Based on Brown’s admission and the witness statement, Wren cited him with one count of cruelty to animals.
