Man dies after crash throws him out of vehicle

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Monday night crash in Poinsett County injured the driver and killed a man.
According to Arkansas State Police, Kimberly Gay, 42, of Trumann, was driving west on Tulot Road around 7:40 p.m.
When Gay got to 30662 Tulot Road, she drove off the left side of the road and overturned.
That caused the front seat passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.
ASP confirmed Steven Dever, 31, of Trumann died in the crash.
Gay was injured in the crash and taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The report stated the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
