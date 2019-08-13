Man faces assault, terroristic threatening charges after choking woman, threatening homeowners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man faces aggravated assault and terroristic threatening charges after two separate incidents occurred within a day of each other.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies responded to an assault with weapons on July 12 on CR 482. The victim called 911 and said 32-year-old Daniel Lee Barrett was trying to get into her home and had a hammer.
Barrett left the scene and the victims told deputies Barrett was mad at them because they would not give him cigarettes.
The victim added that Barrett walked in their home uninvited and was told to leave. Barrett then went outside, got a tool, and began breaking her husband’s passenger side window, then beat the windshield.
Barrett then reportedly got a hammer, began charging at the victims, then attempted to break into the house by crawling through the doggie door. The victim said Daniel threatened to kill them, and one of the victims grabbed a knife and began cutting Barrett’s hand before he left.
According to a second probable cause affidavit, deputies went to CR 486 on July 13 for an EMS call.
There, deputies found a woman on the ground.
The complainant reportedly told deputies Barrett brought the woman to the yard and asked her to call 911 because she wasn’t breathing.
According to the affidavit, Barrett left after 911 was called.
When the woman woke up, she told deputies Barrett choked her unconscious.
According to the affidavit, deputies interviewed the woman on July 16. She told deputies Barrett was mad at her over a phone and started choking her, body-slammed her, then choked her until she passed out.
Barrett appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler Monday, who charged him with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, and first-degree criminal mischief.
Barrett was given a $7,500 bond and was given a no-contact order.
His next court date is Sept. 27.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.