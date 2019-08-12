Mystic Creek Golf Club will host Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
Mystic Creek Golf Club, one of the top-ranked golf courses in the state of Arkansas, will serve as the host of the 2020 and 2021 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championships, course and league officials announced on Tuesday. The partnership between Mystic Creek and the Sun Belt begins with the Men’s Golf Championship on April 26-29, 2020 in El Dorado, Ark. “We are excited that the home of the Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will be Mystic Creek Golf Club. Our coaches and students will have an incredible championship experience and we look forward to building our relationship with Mystic Creek and the city of El Dorado,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill.
Opened in May 2013 and designed by famed designer, Ken Dye, the par-72 course starts and ends with a par five hole, stretching out to 7,500-yards from the Championship tees. In Golfweek’s Best of 2019, Mystic Creek ranked as the No. 1 “Best Golf Course You Can Play” in Arkansas. “We are very proud to have a championship golf course such as Mystic Creek in our home town of El Dorado, Arkansas,” said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA Inc., owner of Mystic Creek Golf Course. “To be able to partner with the Sun Belt Conference to bring their men’s championship to this beautiful facility is very exciting and will allow us to share this hidden gem of a golf course with visitors from around the South. They will also be able to enjoy the sensational Murphy Arts District that brings distinctive food, music and entertainment to our community.”
Since 2015, the course has hosted the Symetra Tour’s Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout as well as many other collegiate events. The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship will feature 60 players from 12 men’s teams who will compete over three days and 54 holes of stroke play before the top four advance to a fourth and final day of match play. The team champion at the conclusion of match play will earn the conference’s automatic selection into the NCAA Championship.
