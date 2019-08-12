Mystic Creek Golf Club will host Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship

Opened in May 2013 and designed by famed designer, Ken Dye, the par-72 course starts and ends with a par five hole, stretching out to 7,500-yards from the Championship tees. In Golfweek’s Best of 2019, Mystic Creek ranked as the No. 1 “Best Golf Course You Can Play” in Arkansas. “We are very proud to have a championship golf course such as Mystic Creek in our home town of El Dorado, Arkansas,” said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA Inc., owner of Mystic Creek Golf Course. “To be able to partner with the Sun Belt Conference to bring their men’s championship to this beautiful facility is very exciting and will allow us to share this hidden gem of a golf course with visitors from around the South. They will also be able to enjoy the sensational Murphy Arts District that brings distinctive food, music and entertainment to our community.”