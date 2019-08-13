New eSports club comes to A-State campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new university club showcases gamers’ skills and they’re hopeful it’ll attract more students to come to campus.
Arkansas State University said the eSports club will compete amongst other university’s club teams in online gaming.
Fortnite, FIFA, Apex and many other games are going to be played against students at A-State.
Competitions this fall semester are hoped to be won by the university for medals and trophies.
In an announcement Monday, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said it’s to unite students with different talents.
“We will compete this year as a club sport,” he said. “Our goal eventually is to fill a varsity team sometime in the future.”
Gaming student Jovany Hernandez said he’s grateful to represent A-State.
“It’s very exciting knowing that there are other students out there that play FIFA,” he said. “I can competitively play with them and other colleges as well.”
Damphousse said he looks forward to the club winning and said there will be a varsity team soon.
