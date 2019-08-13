One Red Wolf & three Razorbacks in the field at 119th U.S. Amateur

Arkansas State junior Julien Sale had a solid 68. His -2 opening round featured birdies on 8, 9 and 14. He’s currently tied for 8th, the top 64 golfers after Tuesday will advance to match play. Sale has had a stellar summer, winning the Quebec Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship in July and finishing T4 in the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur by winning a July 8th qualifying tournament in New York.