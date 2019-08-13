One Red Wolf & three Razorbacks in the field at 119th U.S. Amateur

PINEHURST, N.C. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves and Razorbacks are represented on one of the biggest tournaments in golf. The 119th U.S. Amateur teed off Monday, the field of 312 are competing in 36 holes of stroke play at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4.
Arkansas State junior Julien Sale had a solid 68. His -2 opening round featured birdies on 8, 9 and 14. He’s currently tied for 8th, the top 64 golfers after Tuesday will advance to match play. Sale has had a stellar summer, winning the Quebec Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship in July and finishing T4 in the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur by winning a July 8th qualifying tournament in New York.
Three Razorbacks are in the U.S. Amateur. William Buhl leads the Arkansas contingent with a opening round 69. He’s -1, tied for 19th, and sets himself to advance with another good round on Tuesday.
119th U.S. Amateur (Pinehurst) - Notables on Leaderboard
1st Round of Stroke Play (Top 64 after 36 holes advance to Match Play)
T8. Julien Sale -2 (68)
T19. William Buhl -1 (69)
T41. Tyson Reeder +1 (71)
T152. Luis Gerardo Garza +5 (75)
You can follow live scoring here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.