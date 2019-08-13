School district offers students attendance incentives, includes a car

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City, Tennessee school leaders are offering rewards for students who attend classes daily for the 2019-2020 school year.
According to the Union City School System, cash prizes, movie tickets, class parties and special luncheons are included among the list of incentives students can receive through daily attendance.
The biggest prize being offered is a car donated by City Autoplex.
The car will be given to a Union City High School student with perfect attendance after an end-of-the-year drawing.
School leaders said the incentives are being offered to combat chronic absenteeism.
The incentive plan was presented to Union City Schools Board Members by Assistant Director of Schools Michael Paul Miller on Monday night, Aug. 12.
“Chronic absenteeism is a growing problem everywhere, and we were looking for a way to curtail that at Union City Schools,” said Miller. “I think we’re all motivated at the end of the day by a reward system. We’ve looked at a lot of different ways to address the absentee issue and we believe offering incentives is a good way to ensure that students will make their best effort to be at school every day. "No doubt that better attendance will maximize the learning experience for all our students.”
The school attendance incentives are offered for group and individual efforts at each school in the system.
