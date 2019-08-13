All lanes back open on I-555 in Jonesboro following crash

I-555 and Washington Ave. crash (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
August 13, 2019 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:47 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to ArDOT, all lanes are back open on I-555 following a one vehicle crash earlier Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police, the crash was cleared around 5:40 p.m. on I-555 after traffic was shut down for just over an hour.

According to a report from E911 Director Jeff Presley, the crash involved one vehicle with two people inside.

Officials cleared a landing spot on the interstate to allow two helicopters to land.

According to a Jonesboro Police Facebook post, the SUV ran off the road and collided with a tree in the ditch, and reportedly became entangled in guardrail over the Lacy Drive overpass.

