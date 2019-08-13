UPDATE: Child injured by falling furniture begins kindergarten

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Adryanna Stone stepped on a drawer to push a television button when the unthinkable happened.
The entire chest of drawers and television fell on top of the 5-year-old girl, causing her to be put on a ventilator in the hospital.
Her parents, James Stone and Skylar Brewer, made the heart-breaking decision to pull Adryanna off of life support when they were told she wasn’t going to make it.
Despite what the doctor’s said, Adryanna had different plans. Her man calls her the “strongest little girl.”
She pushed through and with the help of a tracheotomy and feeding tube, was finally able to go home in February.
She continually makes progress, and in April, the tracheotomy was removed including the feeding tube.
She has become more mobile in her wheelchair and although she is non-verbal, she is able to communicate using her hands.
Adryanna has now begun kindergarten at a school in West Tennessee.
Her mom wants everyone to know the importance of making sure your house is child proofed and never losing hope.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.