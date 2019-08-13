Woman arrested, charged after hitting man with liquor bottle, stabbing him

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police arrested a woman after she reportedly hit a man with a Grey Goose bottle and stabbed him in the hand.
According to a probable cause affidavit, it happened at the 1100-block of Hope Street on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Once there, officers spoke with the victim, who told police that the suspect, Erica Porter, struck him with a liquor bottle and stabbed him on the hand with a knife.
The victim told police a woman called him to come over to the house. Once there, Porter became angry at the complainant and the victim when they arrived.
The victim told police that the complainant and Porter were once in a relationship, but now he and the complainant were in a relationship.
Officers noticed blood on the victim’s shirt, along with a knot on his head and a cut on his right middle finger. Officers also noticed a small amount of blood at the bottom of the bottle.
According to the affidavit, officers also discovered a kitchen knife in Porter’s back pocket when arresting her. The victim told police that was the knife used to cut him.
Judge Tommy Fowler charged Porter Monday with second-degree battery, a Class D felony.
She was given a $35,000 bond and also given a no-contact order.
Her next court date is Sept. 27.
