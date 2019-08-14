A-State officials, faculty host fall conference to discuss new year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Initiatives, system-wide issues and the overall finances of Arkansas State University were discussed in an annual conference on Wednesday.
Arkansas State University held their Fall Faculty Conference to discuss some important topics with its 500 employees.
University System President Dr. Chuck Welch, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and Provost Alan Utter spoke to the group in hopes of preparing for the upcoming semester.
Not only did the university’s leaders talk, so did the faculty across campus.
Utter put together the event and said the benefit is hearing from the faculty.
“Here’s a chance, where we have everybody sitting with different departments all across campus,” he said. “It’s a way to hear about some of the issues, challenges that other faculty are dealing with throughout the institution.”
Following the conference, university officials said they plan on pursuing feedback from faculty and improving the university in any way they can.
