Arkansas State football indoors for Wednesday morning practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 17 days away from Red Wolves football. Arkansas State continued fall camp Wednesday morning.
The Red Wolves worked indoors for over two hours at the Student Activity Center. Layne Hatcher had one of the highlights with a nice throw to Omar Bayless for a TD during a team period. The pride of Pulaski Academy is in the midst of a battle for the backup quarterback spot.
Wide receiver Dahu Green missed the last 2 days of practice with a knee injury, Blake Anderson provided an update.
“He’s fine. Out a few days, at most a week. Kind of a contusion, a little bit of a strain. But no tear, no damage, nothing that’s going to hold him out.”
A-State will have a recovery day on Thursday, the Fall Fan Day scrimmage is set for Saturday at 6pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.
