Changes at Valley View as school starts Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Valley View School District has some changes ahead of Wednesday’s first day of school.
According to the district’s Facebook post, classes start at 7:50 a.m. and they wanted to make sure parents were aware of the change.
The district also said if your children attend both the junior high and intermediate schools, you should drop both of them off at the intermediate.
The junior high students can walk through a tunnel to get to their campus.
The district hopes this will alleviate some issues at the car line.
They told parents the process of dropping and picking up your children should improve as the school year progresses.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.