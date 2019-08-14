Dexter man facing charges after 2 young children test positive for meth

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after two young children tested positive for methamphetamine.
Raymond Edward Hoppe, 55, of Dexter, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, first degree, and abuse or neglect of a child.
His bond was set at $17,500 cash only.
According to court documents, police and the Stoddard County Juvenile Services and Division of Family Services responded to a home on Albert Street around 10:55 p.m. on July 30 regarding a child abuse hotline call about drugs.
Officers say two children, a three year old and a one year old, were removed from the home because Hoppe tested positive for THC, meth and amphetamines, as well as drug paraphernalia that was found in the home.
On August 7, investigators say lab results given to them showed the two children tested positive for meth.
According to court documents, the lab director told investigators there was such a high level of meth, he believed the children would have had to ingest the drug.
