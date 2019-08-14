Doniphan man sentenced to 12 years in prison for possessing child pornography

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan, Missouri man was sentenced to serve 144 months, 12 years, in federal prison on child pornography charges.
Dallas W. Wuesthoff, 44, received this sentence from the United States Attorney’s Office on Aug. 14.
According to officials he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography in May of 2019.
Court documents state that law enforcement officials searched Wuesthoff’s home in November of 2018 and seized various computers and electronic storage devices.
On these devices, officials said they found numerous images of child pornography.
Wuesthoff admitted to getting these images over the internet during his plea hearing.
As a result of a 1997 conviction, Wuesthoff was already requried to register as a sex offender for the felony second-degree statutory sodomy in the Circuit Court of Ripley County, Mo.
Officials said Wuesthoff will be placed on supervised released for the rest of his life. He must continue to register as a sex offender.
The case was investigated by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
