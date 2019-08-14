GRAPHIC: Man charged with two counts of rape, search uncovers defense statement

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -An Independence County man is behind bars, facing rape charges following two separate incidents back in 2009 and 2014.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Independence County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on April 10, 2019, from the Arkansas State Police hotline regarding sexual abuse.
According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators the sexual abuse began at a young age and continued throughout childhood, ending after the victim began her menstrual cycle.
The victim also told investigators she was threatened often if she ever spoke out about the sexual abuse.
According to the affidavit, the victim said the first incident happened in the summer of 2009 when the victim was watching a movie with a man, identified as 29-year-old Thomas Cody Kramer.
The victim told investigators Kramer reportedly placed her hand down the front of his pants and also touched her inappropriately.
According to the affidavit, the second incident happened in the summer of 2014 when Kramer was a former pastor at a church in the Union Hill area.
During this incident, the victim said Kramer snapped his fingers towards her, indicating he wanted sexual favors.
According to the affidavit, the victim was laid down on a couch before Kramer allegedly forced himself on the victim.
The victim told investigators she begged Kramer to stop.
Investigators interviewed Kramer twice on April 23, 2019, and May 3, 2019. Kramer denied any sexual contact with the victim, instead telling investigators that the victim came on to him.
While the Independence County Sheriff's Department conducted its investigation, the Cabot Police Department was also conducting a separate investigation into Kramer.
During the Cabot Police Department’s investigation, search warrants uncovered digital images, computer searches, digital paper documents, and teen pornographic searches.
From these searches, the affidavit reported that a document was also uncovered, titled “My Defense Statement: Thomas Cody Kramer.” According to the affidavit, Kramer prepared the document on April 15, 2019, eight days before his first interview.
In the defense statement, Kramer addresses the first encounter, writing that he was asleep in the recliner when he woke to the victim touching him inappropriately. Kramer claims he removed the victim’s hand and told her to never touch boys there.
According to the affidavit, Kramer said the victim became more aggressive as the victim got older.
The search by police also uncovered Google searches on March 15, 2019 of Kramer reportedly conducting searches to find information on the victim.
According to the affidavit, Kramer used the internet to search several teen pornographic websites, and images of young females nude or engaged in sexual activities.
According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department’s website, Kramer was booked on Aug 12. and, according to the affidavit, charged with two counts of rape.
Kramer was given a $500,000 bond.
