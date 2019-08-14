LIVE ON GMR8: Preview of Valley View’s 1st day of school

LIVE ON GMR8: Preview of Valley View’s 1st day of school
The Valley View Junior High School building is located in South Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix | August 14, 2019 at 5:02 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 5:10 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Today's forecast: It feels slightly cooler outside this morning, on the heels of a cold front. Meteorologist Bryan McCormick will have your Wednesday forecast.

Making headlines:

The sign sits in front of the Valley View High School campus.
The Valley View School District announced changes for this school year. If you forgot, Adam Jones will have a live report to remind you as students head there for their first day back in class.

Chaos reigned at Hong Kong's international airport during a second day of protests. (Source: CNN)
Violent chaos erupted at the Hong Kong airport as people demand change in politics. This morning, we have a live report on why flights were delayed

OIC continued their meeting from Wednesday to Thursday
You may have some ideas on what could improve the quality of life in Jonesboro. Well, city leaders say now is your chance to let your ideas be heard.

Those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

