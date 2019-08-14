Live with the Red Wolves radio program begins August 19th

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The “Live with the Red Wolves Presented by Super Sport Chevy Dealers” radio program, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson, will make its 2019 debut Monday, Aug. 19, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season.
The show, which will most often include an interview with one of the Red Wolves’ football student-athletes, can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM every Monday from 6:00-7:00 p.m., with the exception of Aug. 26, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4.
The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to get up close and personal with A-State’s head football coach while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co.
The show will air on nine EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates, including KFIN. It will also be broadcast online at KFIN.com and AStateRedWolves.com and through the KFIN and A-State Athletics apps.
A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. Fans can submit questions for the show via @AStateRedWolves using #AskCoachAnderson on Twitter.
Live with the Red Wolves Presented by Super Sport Chevy Dealers (6-7 p.m.) schedule:
August 19
September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
October 14, 21, 28
November 11, 18, 25
Live with the Red Wolves Presented by Super Sport Chevy Dealer affiliates:
107.9 KFIN (Flagship) Jonesboro
KWAK 105.5 FM (Stuttgart)
KCTT 101.7 FM (Mountain Home)
KWYN 1400 AM (Wynne/West Memphis)
KWYN 102.9 FM (Wynne/West Memphis)
KWYN 95.5 FM (Wynne/West Memphis)
KOTN 102.5 FM (Gould/Monticello)
KARV 610 AM (Russellville)
KARV 101.3 FM (Russellville)
