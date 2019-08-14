Man arrested in Baxter County on video voyeurism charges

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Baxter County deputies arrested a probation absconder Tuesday on video voyeurism charges following an investigation.
According to a report by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began around Aug. 2 after an employee at a convenience store found a hidden cell phone with the camera activated beneath and behind the toilet of the restroom.
The recorded video showed the suspect, 36-year-old Crawford Lee Croxton, position and move the phone several times to conceal the camera.
He then reportedly left the restroom with the phone’s camera still recording.
According to the report, evidence showed a man being recorded when he was using the restroom after Croxton left.
The sheriff’s office took the phone and posted pictures on their website asking for help finding Croxton.
Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a tip that Croxton was in the area of U.S. Highway 62 East driving a 2016 GMC Terrain with a Louisiana license plate.
Deputies closed in on the vehicle and saw the vehicle turn into McDonald's off of Highway 62/412.
According to the report, the vehicle went behind the building and witnesses told deputies Croxton ran inside McDonald’s.
Croxton was seen exiting the building on the opposite side, and ran across the highway. Several deputies followed and arrested Croxton.
Croxton confessed to deputies he placed the camera in the bathroom, hoping to catch his girlfriend cheating on him with another man.
According to the report, Croxton has a criminal history record in five states and is a habitual offender.
Croxton faces multiple charges, including video voyeurism, breaking and entering, and fleeing.
He received a $25,000 bond and is expected back in court on Aug. 22.
