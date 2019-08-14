Man given $500,000 bond after search uncovers drugs, pills, firearm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man is behind bars after police uncovered several ecstasy pills, methamphetamine, and marijuana during a search.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators approached 29-year-old Terry Washington at the intersection of Flint St. and Nettleton Ave. on Aug. 9.
Investigators learned Washington was reportedly selling narcotics and also knew he was on parole.
Officers noticed Washington move his hands around the center console of the vehicle, as well as underneath his legs.
According to the affidavit, the driver, also on felony probation, exited the vehicle.
While searching Washington’s pockets, investigators uncovered a large plastic bag believed to be methamphetamine, weighing 16.6 grams.
Officers also uncovered another yellow plastic sack containing 2.6 grams of methamphetamine from the center console area.
Officers also found 3.4 grams of suspected marijuana, and a Taurus .380 Ultralight revolver loaded with five rounds that Washington confessed belonged to him.
Police arrested Washington and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center, where he admitted to having several pills in his sock.
During a search, investigators uncovered seven suspected ecstasy pills from his sock.
Judge Tommy Fowler charged Washington with several felony charges, including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth/cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm, possession of SCH I & II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was given a $500,000 bond and is due back in court on Sept. 27.
