Marijuana ‘citation’ proposal heading to city board in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to make marijuana arrests a low priority for police will be going before a city board in Little Rock, with a key supporter saying it will alleviate problems in the judicial system.
According to a report from KARK, Little Rock City Board member Ken Richardson is proposing the ordinance that would make it the equivalent of a citation.
Richardson told KARK that other cities like New York City and Oklahoma City have tried the approach, noting he believes the small-time offenses have been filling up courts and jail cells.
“For the most part, if you have more of these types of arrest, you can lose Pell grants, you can have problems with housing, employment, so there are a number of negatives effects it can have you and your family if you have these kind of arrest on your record,” Richardson told KARK.
The city board voted against the ordinance in 2018, but will take up the ordinance at its next meeting.
