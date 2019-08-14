Memphis enters $3.3M contract with speed camera company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland signed a contract December of 2018 with a company called Conduent State and Local Solutions, Incorporated for a five-year deal for installation and maintenance of speed enforcement cameras.
The contract lists 15 areas around Memphis where these cameras are to be installed, most around school zones.
The $3.3 million speed camera program was set to start in May.
The city listed locations where the cameras would be installed, but the list changed Tuesday to “subject to change."
Speed cameras were found on Tillman, near Cornerstone Prep in Binghampton and another on North Whitestation near Richland Elementary.
A camera was also recently installed on Union Avenue near Idlewild Elementary.
Other schools on the list including Berclair Elementary, Ridgeway Middle and Kirby High School have not installed cameras.
The city’s staying mum on when the program will start, but when it does tickets will costs drivers $50.
The tickets do not count toward points on your driver’s license or insurance.
