Mo. man makes crosses with wood from burnt church

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - As crews tear down what’s left of a church destroyed in a fire, community members look forward to new beginnings and find hope, thanks to one man.
“It saddened me greatly to see that church burn. It touched me,” said Ronald Mason from Scott City.
He decided to help the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church community pick up the pieces after the fire.
“The Holy Spirit kind of dropped the thought into my heart. Go get some of the old wood with permission from the church leaders and build something for them,” said Mason.
So he started making crosses from the wood left behind.
“Some of the people were married in the church. So, it’s something for them to remember it by. Their kids growed up there. Some of their kids remember going to Sunday school there and growing up there, and they want the cross," he said.
He started with 10 crosses, but things took off.
“I came back and made about 30 more. Now I’m out of crosses again,” he said.
The church’s pastor, Tommy Miller, said Mason’s work is bringing hope and healing for church members.
“I think we all have to have closure of some sort, and I believe God has used this man to help us bring closure,” said Miller.
Mason’s helping them more than just remember. He’s helping them rebuild, asking for donations in exchange for a cross.
“So far, I’ve collected 800 dollars and gave to the church, and I’ve still got some more to go now. My goal is to hand them 1,000. So that shouldn’t be too hard to reach, if I don’t run out of wood," said Mason. "I was amazed at the gratitude that they had. They have thanked me and thanked me over and over. They really appreciate it. Fond memories of that church linger on, and this is something for them to remember it by.”
Pastor Miller said he has plans to build a new church in a new location. He’s meeting with a team soon to get started.
