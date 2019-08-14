More traffic signs, changes expected near Aggie Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of organizations in Jonesboro are installing more traffic signs to better the community.
The city of Jonesboro and Arkansas State University have one idea in mind: place stop signs on the ends of Aggie Road.
Originally, these areas were a one-way stop. Now, they will both become three-way stops.
Jonesboro officials are adding two stop signs, where Aggie and Paragould Drive meet. The area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods.
A-State has installed temporary warning and stop signs, where University Loop and Aggie Road meet.
Bill Smith, marketing director at A-State, said there are concerns for the near surrounding campus.
“We were seeing a lot of traffic conflicts there and it’s a real genuine safety issue, both for our faculty, staff and students, but also the community members,” he said.
Safety is the university’s number one focus for the area.
“The most important thing for people to remember is it’s a genuine effort to calm the traffic on the edge of campus,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of people moving fast and perhaps a little too fast for going through campus.”
The temporary stop signs around campus will be replaced with permanent ones at the end of the week.
Bill Campbell, Jonesboro director of communications, said the stop signs near Aggie Road and Paragould Drive will take into effect on Thursday, Aug. 15.
