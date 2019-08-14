Northeast Arkansans respond with huge donation to help those in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Walmart and Sam's Club's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign, raised over $76,000 for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
In a press release to Region 8 News, Northeast Arkansas helped raise $76,696.37 for local families in need.
It was the 6th year for the campaign.
“The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas works hard every day to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal,” said Christie Jordan, CEO of the NEA Food Bank. “We need everyone to join the fight to end hunger and we are tremendously grateful to Walmart, Sam’s Club, their associates, dedicated suppliers and everyone in our community who helped to support the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign."
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas says hunger also impacts 23,610 children in our community.
More than $26 million were raised this year through "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." nationally.
"Because of the generous support of our suppliers, customers and associates, food banks will be able to do even more this year to help meet the needs in their communities," said Julie Gehrki, vice president of the Walmart Foundation. "We are passionate about fighting hunger, and through this campaign, we have taken another significant step to help raise awareness of hunger in America and support local efforts to increase access to healthier, nutritious food."
Walmart and Sam's Club's partnership with Feeding America significantly boosts the Food Bank's collective ability to raise awareness about the issue of hunger in America, allowing more funds to be secured, ultimately providing food to more people in need in Northeast Arkansas.
To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit foodbankofnea.org.
