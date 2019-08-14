Proposals for Oversight Integrity Council scheduled for Aug. 29

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The city of Jonesboro announced Tuesday those wanting to pitch presentations for quality of life projects for the newly appointed Oversight Integrity Council can now schedule appointments for the next meeting.
According to a press release by the city of Jonesboro, the proposals will be heard at a meeting on Aug. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at the city council chambers.
“This meeting is not to award projects,” Mayor Harold Perrin said, noting that the OIC’s work is dependent on the passage of a one-cent sales tax initiative Sept. 10. “This is for the Oversight Council to learn what the community wants, and to present the ideas to the public so we will all understand how the revenue could be used.”
Chief of Staff Mike Downing added that detailed costs and projections "are not required at this time."
Those wanting to schedule appointments can contact thottel@jonesboro.org or call 870-932-1052, ext. 1249.
Click here for additional guidelines and type “OIC Funding” in the search bar.
