Ritter Communications announces partnership with Grain Management

“Our goal was to secure the company’s future by bringing in a majority investor and partner with industry expertise and a proven history in the communications sector. The Ritter family will retain positions on the board and continue to be involved,” said Ronda Ritter Ray, lead family director, and fourth-generation Ritter family shareholder. “The business still represents a substantial portion of the E. Ritter and Company portfolio and our family is proud to see the company continue to use the Ritter brand that has served Arkansas communities for generations.”