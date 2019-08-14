Sarah Sodoma’s brace helps Arkansas State women’s soccer beat UAPB in exhibition matchup

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s soccer team opened the competition slate with a 3-0 exhibition win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday evening at the Pumphrey Soccer Complex.
Sarah Sodoma scored in the 8th minute, when she was able to weave through multiple defenders to set up an excellent look on target, to put the Red Wolves ahead 1-0. The Manchester, Mo., native struck again in the 55th minute, when she connected her second unassisted goal of the night from twenty yards out, to give the Scarlet and Black a 2-0 advantage over the Golden Lions.
Haley Husted added to the A-State advantage 3-0, in the 80th minute, when she found the back of the net off an assist by Bailey Gellis. The Red Wolves finished the night with 22 shots, seven of which were shots on goal.
Megan McClure and Noel Miller both made a save apiece in the match.
Arkansas State will open the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 22 when it travels to Tennessee-Martin. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Skyhawk Field.
For the latest on A-State Soccer follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Soccer Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (AStateSoccer).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.