Veterans Village a step closer to becoming reality

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Veterans Village is another step closer to becoming reality.
Five properties were discussed Tuesday at the finance and administration meeting.
Committee members voted to send several resolutions to full council.
If approved, the resolution would allow Mayor Harold Perrin and the city clerk to purchase several properties on N. Allis Street for the veterans village.
Three resolutions were also sent to the council dealing with funding for the project.
