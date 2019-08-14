Voters in Poinsett County approve half-cent sales tax

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Voters in Poinsett County approved a half-cent sales tax in a vote Tuesday evening.
According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, the vote passed with a 618 (61% for) to 402 (39% against) vote.
The new tax will allow for repairs to the Poinsett County Jail.
It also raises the tax rate from 1.25% to 1.75% beginning January 2020.
Molder said he wants the advisory panel and form a plan to discuss priorities, including getting into compliance with the jail standards.
