Authorities investigate property theft, $1,000 reward sought for information

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - Both state and local authorities want to know who is responsible for taking nearly 800 six-foot posts, 27 rolls of barbed wire and other items from a southeast Missouri business last month.
According to a media release from the Thayer Police Department, Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply had property stolen July 28 that was not recovered, along with a box trailer that was recovered.
The suspect was at the business around 11 p.m. July 28 and was there for nearly four and a half hours loading the items, police said.
Pocahontas police later made contact with the suspect, who had left the box trailer, at around 11:30 a.m. the next morning. Police described the suspect as a 50-60-year-old male, around six-foot-tall, with a short pot belly, clean-cut and short hair.
The business is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information on the case can call Thayer police at 417-264-3819 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 417-469-3121.
